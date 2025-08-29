The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 25.02, is available on NGC.

Note: Deprecation notice: As of the 23.04 release, TF1 is no longer released monthly. Known issues may be resolved in a future release based on customer demand.

Note: Deprecation notice: After the 25.02 release, NVIDIA Optimized TensorFlow containers will no longer be released. Known issues may be resolved in a future product based on customer demand.

Contents of the TensorFlow container

This container image includes the complete source of the NVIDIA version of TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is prebuilt and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance for image-based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates the efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script might need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Release 25.02 is based on CUDA 12.8.0.38 which requires NVIDIA Driver release 570 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, B100, L40, or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 470.57 (or later R470), 525.85 (or later R525), 535.86 (or later R535), or 550.54 (or later R550) in forward-compatibility mode .

The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R450, R460, R510, R520, R530, R545 and R555 and R560 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.8. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

TensorFlow container image version 25.02 is based on TensorFlow 2.17.0.

Announcements

Starting with the 25.01 release, the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework containers are optimized for Blackwell GPU architectures.

NVIDIA Optimized TensorFlow containers will no longer be released after the 25.02 release. Known issues may be resolved in a future product based on customer demand.

Volta GPU compute architecture support is discontinued in the 25.01 release. For containers that are tested on Volta GPU please refer to NVIDIA AI Enterprise .

. Starting with the 24.09 release, NVIDIA TensorFlow ARM SBSA wheel is published on DevZone . You can install the latest release with this command: pip install nvidia-tensorflow[horovod] --extra-index-url=https://pypi.ngc.nvidia.com/ .

. You can install the latest release with this command: . Starting with the 24.03 release, NVIDIA/Transformer Engine will no longer be included with NVIDIA Optimized TensorFlow containers. Transformer Engine includes FP8 support to accelerate training LLM models with Ada and Hopper GPUs. We recommend using float8 training supported in Keras via XLA ( PR ).

will no longer be included with NVIDIA Optimized TensorFlow containers. Transformer Engine includes FP8 support to accelerate training LLM models with Ada and Hopper GPUs. We recommend using float8 training supported in Keras via XLA ( ). Starting with the 23.11 release, NVIDIA Optimized TensorFlow containers supporting iGPU architectures are published, and run on Jetson devices. Please refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container.

NVIDIA TensorFlow Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, TensorFlow, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for TensorFlow. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.

Tensor Core Examples

The tensor core examples provided in GitHub focus on achieving the best performance and convergence by using the latest deep learning example networks and model scripts for training.

Each example model trains with mixed precision Tensor Cores, therefore you can get results much faster than training without Tensor Cores. This model is tested against each NGC monthly container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time.

Known Issues