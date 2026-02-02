PyG Release 26.01
This PyG container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries.
Driver Requirements
Release 26.01 is based on CUDA 13.1.1 which requires NVIDIA Driver release 570 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, B100, L40, or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 470.57 (or later R470), 525.85 (or later R525), 535.86 (or later R535), or 550.54 (or later R550) in forward-compatibility mode.
The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R450, R460, R510, R520, R530, R545 and R555 and R560 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.8. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades.
Contents of the PyG container
This container image includes the complete source of the NVIDIA version of PyG in
/opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric. It is prebuilt and installed as a system Python module. The /workspace/examples folder is copied from /opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric/examples for users starting to run PyG. For example, to run the gcn.py example:
/workspace/examples# python gcn.py
See
/workspace/README.md for details.
The container also includes the following:
- torch-geometric 2.8.0
- pyg-lib 0.6.0
- Built on PyTorch 26.01, which contains the following:
- Ubuntu 24.04 including Python 3.12
- NVIDIA CUDA 13.1.1.006
- NVIDIA cuBLAS 13.2.1.1
- NVIDIA cuDNN 9.17.1.4
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.29.2
- NVIDIA RAPIDS™ 25.10
- Apex
- rdma-core 50.0
- NVIDIA HPC-X 2.25.1
- OpenMPI 4.1.7
- GDRCopy 2.4.1
- TensorBoard 2.9.0
- Nsight Compute 2025.4.1.2
- Nsight Systems 2025.6.1.190
- NVIDIA TensorRT™ 10.14.1.48
- Torch-TensorRT 2.10.0a0
- NVIDIA DALI® 1.53
- MAGMA 2.6.2
- JupyterLab 4.2.5 including Jupyter-TensorBoard
- TransformerEngine v2.11
- PyTorch quantization wheel 2.1.2
GPU Requirements
Release 26.01 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, NVIDIA Hopper™, and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.
Key Features and Enhancements
- The latest GNN+LLM features. See
/workspace/examples/llm/README.mdfor details.
-
Continued optimizations and stability improvements for GNN+LLM
Announcements
- None.
NVIDIA PyG Container Versions
The PyG container supports the same version of Ubuntu and CUDA as the PyTorch container.
|Container Version
|Ubuntu
|CUDA Toolkit
|PyG
|PyTorch
|26.01
|24.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.1.1.006
|2.7.0
|2.10.0a0+a36e1d39eb
|25.11
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.0.2.006
|2.7.0
|2.10.0a0+b558c986e8
|25.09
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.0.1.012
|2.7.0
|2.9.0a0+50eac811a6
|25.08
|NVIDIA CUDA 13.0.0.044
|2.7.0
|2.8.0a0+34c6371d24
|25.03
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.8.1.012
|2.7.0
|2.7.0a0+7c8ec84dab
|25.01
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.8.0
|2.7.0
|2.6.0a0+ecf3bae40a
|24.11
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.6.3
|2.7.0
|2.6.0a0+df5bbc0
|24.09
|22.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.6.1
|2.6.0
|2.5.0a0+b465a5843b
|24.07
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.5.1
|2.6.0
|2.4.0a0+3bcc3cddb5
|24.05
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.4.1
|2.6.0
|2.4.0a0+07cecf4
|24.03
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.4.0.41
|2.5.0
|2.3.0a0+40ec155e58
|24.01
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.3.2
|2.4.0
|2.2.0a0+81ea7a4
|23.11
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.3.0
|2.4.0
|23.11
|23.01
|20.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 12.0.1
|2.2.0
|23.01
Known Issues
-
Please refer to the CUDA DL Release Notes for additional details.