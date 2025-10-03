vLLM Release Notes

These release notes describe the key features, software enhancements, improvements, and known issues for this release of vLLM. vLLM is a high-performance serving engine for Large Language Models (LLMs) that provides state-of-the-art throughput and memory efficiency. The framework seamlessly integrates with the Python ecosystem and supports a wide array of models from hubs like Hugging Face.

Through core innovations like PagedAttention and continuous batching, vLLM is designed to be powerful and efficient for the most demanding inference workloads. Common use cases include powering generative AI applications, chatbots, and APIs for text generation, summarization, and translation. The vLLM container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.

