TensorFlow™ is an open-source software library for numerical computation using data flow graphs. Nodes in the graph represent mathematical operations, while the graph edges represent the multidimensional data arrays (tensors) that flow between them. This flexible architecture lets you deploy computation to one or more CPUs or GPUs in a desktop, server, or mobile device without rewriting code.



The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier developer kit for Jetson platform is the world's first AI computer for autonomous machines. The Jetson AGX Xavier delivers the performance of a GPU workstation in an embedded module under 30W.



NVIDIA Jetson Nano is a small, powerful computer for embedded AI systems and IoT that delivers the power of modern AI in a low-power platform. The Jetson Nano is targeted to get started fast with the NVIDIA Jetpack SDK and a full desktop Linux environment, and start exploring a new world of embedded products.



The Jetson TX2 Developer Kit enables a fast and easy way to develop hardware and software for the Jetson TX2 AI supercomputer on a module. It exposes the hardware capabilities and interfaces of the developer board, comes with design guides and other documentation, and is pre-flashed with a Linux development environment. The Jetson TX2 also supports NVIDIA Jetpack—a complete SDK that includes the BSP, libraries for deep learning, computer vision, GPU computing, multimedia processing, and much more.

