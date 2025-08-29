The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 18.08, is available.



Contents of TensorFlow

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.08 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

TensorFlow container image version 18.08 is based on TensorFlow 1.9.0.

Latest version of cuDNN 7.2.1.

Latest version of DALI 0.1.2 Beta.

Latest version of TensorBoard 1.9.0.

Added experimental support for float16 data type in Horovod, allowing functions such as all_reduce to accept tensors in float16 precision. (This functionality is not yet integrated into multi-GPU training examples).

Ubuntu 16.04 with July 2018 updates

For step-by-step instructions on how to use TF-TRT, see Accelerating Inference In TensorFlow With TensorRT User Guide .

Key Features And Enhancements TensorRT conversion has been integrated into optimization pass. The tensorflow/contrib/tensorrt/test/test_tftrt.py script has an example showing the use of optimization pass. Limitations TensorRT conversion relies on static shape inference, where the frozen graph should provide explicit dimension on all ranks other than the first batch dimension.

Batchsize for converted TensorRT engines are fixed at conversion time. Inference can only run with batchsize smaller than the specified number.

Current supported models are limited to CNNs. Object detection models and RNNs are not yet supported.

Current optimization pass does not support INT8 yet. Known Issues Input tensors are required to have rank 4 for quantization mode (INT8 precision).

Starting with the next major version of CUDA release, we will no longer provide updated Python 2 containers and will only update Python 3 containers.



Known Issues