The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 21.09, is available on NGC .



Contents of the TensorFlow container

This container image includes the complete source of the NVIDIA version of TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 21.09 is based on NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.2 , which requires NVIDIA Driver release 470 or later. However, if you are running on Data Center GPUs (formerly Tesla), for example, T4, you may use NVIDIA driver release 418.40 (or later R418), 440.33 (or later R440), 450.51 (or later R450), or 460.27 (or later R460). The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades and NVIDIA CUDA and Drivers Support .



GPU Requirements

Release 21.09 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal, Volta, Turing, and Ampere Architecture GPU families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs . For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix .



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.



TensorFlow container images version 21.09 are based on Tensorflow 1.15.5 and 2.6.0 .

container images version 21.09 are based on Tensorflow and . The following vulnerabilities have been patched in the TensorFlow 1.x container: CVE-2021-37678 , CVE-2021-37679 , CVE-2021-37659 , CVE-2021-37676 , CVE-2021-37667 , CVE-2021-37650 , CVE-2021-37671 , CVE-2021-37665 , CVE-2021-37664 , CVE-2021-37655 , CVE-2021-37641 , CVE-2021-37662 , CVE-2021-37656 , CVE-2021-37658 , CVE-2021-37643 , CVE-2021-37648 , CVE-2021-37647 , CVE-2021-37635 , CVE-2021-37638 , CVE-2021-37657 , CVE-2021-37639 , CVE-2021-37666 , CVE-2021-37652 , CVE-2021-37654 , and CVE-2021-37651 .

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and . CublasLT integration in native TensorFlow and XLA; allows for more flexible matmul fusions in XLA.

Announcements

The TensorCore example models are no longer provided in the core container (previously shipped in /workspace/nvidia-examples ). Instead they can be obtained from Github or the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) . Some python packages, included in previous containers to support these example models, have also been removed. Depending on their specific use cases, users may need to add some packages that were previously pre-installed.

NVIDIA TensorFlow Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, TensorFlow, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for TensorFlow. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix .

Tensor Core Examples

The tensor core examples provided in GitHub focus on achieving the best performance and convergence by using the latest deep learning example networks and model scripts for training.

Each example model trains with mixed precision Tensor Cores on Volta, therefore you can get results much faster than training without Tensor Cores. This model is tested against each NGC monthly container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time.

Known Issues

Note: If you encounter functional or performance issues when XLA is enabled, please refer to the XLA Best Practices document . It offers pointers on how to diagnose symptoms and possibly address them.