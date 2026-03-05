CUDA DL Release 26.02
The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning is available on NGC.
.
Contents of the CUDA DL container
The container includes the following (not a complete list):
- Ubuntu 24.04 including Python 3.12
- NVIDIA CUDA 13.1.1.006
- NVIDIA cuBLAS 13.2.1.1
- NVIDIA cuDNN 9.19.0.56
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.29.2
- rdma-core 56.0
- NVIDIA HPC-X 2.25.1
- OpenUCX 1.20.0
- NVIDIA GDRCopy 2.5.1
- NVIDIA DOCA 3.1.0
- AWS OFI NCCL 1.17.0
- TensorBoard 2.16.2
- Nsight Compute 2025.4.12
- Nsight Systems 2026.1.1.204
- NVIDIA TensorRT™ 10.15.1.26
Driver Requirements
Release 26.02 is based on CUDA 13.1.1. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compati.bility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
Key Features and Enhancements
This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04.
Announcements
-
Starting in with the 26.01 release, the CUDA DL Base container is available in four variants optimized for both training and inference use cases
-
Introducing inference-runtime and inference-devel container variants, providing size reduction compared to full development images through stub library optimization for CUSPARSE, CUSOLVER, CUFFT, and NVJITLINK.
-
- Starting with 25.08 release, CUDA DL Image will be on CUDA 13.0
- Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime
Known Issues
- Certain distributed jobs may encounter UCX errors involving MLX5, in which case we recommend the use of the environment variable as a workaround: UCX_DC_MLX5_AR_ENABLE=n.