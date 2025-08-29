Kaldi Release 21.07
The NVIDIA container image for Kaldi, release 21.07 is available on NGC.
Contents of the Kaldi container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of Kaldi in
/opt/kaldi.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 20.04 including Python 3.8
- NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.0
- cuBLAS 11.5.2.43
- NVIDIA cuDNN 8.2.2.26
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.10.3 (optimized for NVLink™)
- rdma-core 32.1
- OpenMPI 4.1.1rc1
- OpenUCX 1.10.1
- GDRCopy 2.2
- NVIDIA HPC-X 2.8.2rc3
- Nsight Compute 2021.1.0.18
- Nsight Systems 2021.2.4.12
- TensorRT 8.0.1.6
Driver Requirements
Release 21.07 is based on NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.0, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 470 or later. However, if you are running on Data Center GPUs (formerly Tesla), for example, T4, you may use NVIDIA driver release 418.40 (or later R418), 440.33 (or later R440), 450.51 (or later R450), or 460.27 (or later R460). The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades and NVIDIA CUDA and Drivers Support.
GPU Requirements
Release 21.07 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the Pascal, Volta, Turing, and Ampere Architecture GPU families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.
Key Features and Enhancements
This Kaldi release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Kaldi container image version 21.07 is based on Kaldi 9bca2777.
- Ubuntu 20.04 with June 2021 updates.
Packaged scripts
The Kaldi container comes with the following scripts:
/workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/prepare_data.shwhich downloads a trained model and data.
/workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_benchmark.shwhich runs inference on the trained model and data. Setting the environment variable ONLINE=1 will make the benchmark script run in online mode.
NVIDIA Kaldi Container Versions
The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, Kaldi, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for Kaldi. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.
|Container Version
|Ubuntu
|CUDA Toolkit
|Kaldi
|TensorRT
|21.07
|20.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.0
|5.5 up to commit 9bca2777
|TensorRT 8.0.1.6
|21.06
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.3.1
|5.5 up to commit b1786aa5
|TensorRT 7.2.3.4
|21.05
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.3.0
|5.5 up to commit e92970ae
|21.04
|5.5 up to commit ec554a7c
|21.03
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.2.1
|5.5 up to commit 376281ca
|TensorRT 7.2.2.3
|21.02
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.2.0
|5.5 up to commit b78fdcaf
|TensorRT 7.2.2.3+cuda11.1.0.024
|20.12
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.1
|5.5 up to commit 7905fe5a
|TensorRT 7.2.2
|20.11
|
18.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.0
|5.5 up to commit edf6963c
|TensorRT 7.2.1
|20.10
|5.5 up to commit 49dab837
|20.09
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.3
|5.5 up to commit 8372cc6a
|TensorRT 7.1.3
|20.08
|5.5 up to commit f88d5a36
|20.07
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.194
|5.5 up to commit 67db30cc
|20.06
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.167
|5.5 up to commit 2c7e78f
|TensorRT 7.1.2
|20.03
|NVIDIA CUDA 10.2.89
|5.5 up to commit da71f301
|TensorRT 7.0.0
|5.5
|TensorRT 6.0.1
|19.10
|NVIDIA CUDA 10.1.243
|19.09
|19.08
|TensorRT 5.1.5
Known Issues
The 21.07 release includes libsystemd and libudev versions that have a known vulnerability that was discovered late in our QA process. See CVE-2021-33910 for details. This will be fixed in the next release.