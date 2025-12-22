CUDA DL Release 25.12

The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning is available on NGC .

.

The container includes the following (not a complete list):

Driver Requirements

Release 25.12 is based on CUDA 13.1.0 . For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04 .

Announcements

Starting with 25.08 release, CUDA DL Image will be on CUDA 13.0

Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime

Known Issues