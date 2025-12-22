CUDA DL Release 25.12
The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning is available on NGC.
.
Contents of the CUDA DL container
The container includes the following (not a complete list):
- Ubuntu 24.04 including Python 3.12
- NVIDIA CUDA 13.1.0
- NVIDIA cuBLAS 13.2.0.9
- NVIDIA cuDNN 9.17.0.29
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.28.9
- rdma-core 56.0
- NVIDIA HPC-X 2.25.1
- OpenUCX 1.20.0
- GDRCopy 2.5.1
- TensorBoard 2.16.2
- Nsight Compute 2025.4.0.12
- Nsight Systems 2025.5.2.266
- NVIDIA TensorRT™ 10.14.1
Driver Requirements
Release 25.12 is based on CUDA 13.1.0. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compati.bility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
Key Features and Enhancements
This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04.
Announcements
- Starting with 25.08 release, CUDA DL Image will be on CUDA 13.0
- Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime
Known Issues
- Certain distributed jobs may encounter UCX errors involving MLX5, in which case we recommend the use of the environment variable as a workaround: UCX_DC_MLX5_AR_ENABLE=n.