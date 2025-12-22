NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
CUDA DL Release 25.12

The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning is available on NGC.

Contents of the CUDA DL container

The container includes the following (not a complete list):

Driver Requirements

Release 25.12 is based on CUDA 13.1.0. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Announcements

  • Starting with 25.08 release, CUDA DL Image will be on CUDA 13.0
  • Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime

Known Issues

  • Certain distributed jobs may encounter UCX errors involving MLX5, in which case we recommend the use of the environment variable as a workaround: UCX_DC_MLX5_AR_ENABLE=n.
