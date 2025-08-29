The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 17.03, is available.

TensorFlow container image version 17.03 is based on TensorFlow 1.0.0.



Contents of TensorFlow

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed into the /usr/local/[bin,lib] directories in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Multi-GPU BigLSTM example that trains a recurrent neural network (RNN) to learn a language model

Ubuntu 16.04 with February 2017 updates

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

