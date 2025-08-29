Release 18.04
The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 18.04, is available.
Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in
/opt/mxnet. It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04
Note:
Container image
18.04-py2contains Python 2.7;
18.04-py3contains Python 3.5.
- NVIDIA CUDA 9.0.176 (see Errata section and 2.1) including CUDA® Basic Linear Algebra Subroutines library™ (cuBLAS) 9.0.333 (see section 2.3.1)
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 7.1.1
- NCCL 2.1.15 (optimized for NVLink™ )
- ONNX exporter 0.1 for CNN classification models
Note:
The ONNX exporter is being continuously improved. You can try the latest changes by pulling from the main branch.
- Amazon Labs Sockeye sequence-to-sequence framework 1.18.1 (for machine translation)
Driver Requirements
Release 18.04 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.
Key Features and Enhancements
This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 18.04 is based on NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet 1.1.0.
- For this month, no upstream merges as we develop a performant approach to Apache MXNet’s recent operator refactoring to a stateless imperative style.
- ResNet-50 performance improvement based on the automatic fusion of
add_reluand
copy_splitbackward pass.
- Latest version of NCCL 2.1.15
- Ubuntu 16.04 with March 2018 updates
Announcements
Starting with the next major version of CUDA release, we will no longer provide Python 2 containers and will only maintain Python 3 containers.
Known Issues
There are no known issues in this release.