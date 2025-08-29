TensorFlow Overview

The NVIDIA® Deep Learning SDK accelerates widely-used deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow™ .

TensorFlow is an open-source software library for numerical computation by using data flow graphs. Nodes in the graph represent mathematical operations, and the graph edges represent the multidimensional data arrays (tensors) that flow between them. This flexible architecture allows you to deploy computations to one or more CPUs or GPUs in a desktop, server, or mobile device without rewriting code.

TensorFlow was originally developed by researchers and engineers who work on the Google Brain team in Google's Machine Intelligence research organization to conduct machine learning and deep neural networks research. The system is general enough to be applicable in a wide variety of other domains.

In a container, go to the /workspace/README.md directory for information about customizing your TensorFlow image. For more information about TensorFlow, including tutorials, documentation, and examples, see:

This document provides information about the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container.