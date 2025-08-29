Release 17.03
The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 17.03, is available.
NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 17.03 is based on Apache MXNet 0.9.3.
Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework
This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in
/opt/mxnet. It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04
- NVIDIA CUDA® 8.0.61
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 6.0.20
Key Features and Enhancements
This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Ubuntu 16.04 with February 2017 updates
- Improved input pipeline for image processing
- Support for FP16 training of AlexNet
- Optimized embedding layer of CUDA kernels
- Optimized tensor broadcast and reduce CUDA kernels
Known Issues
There are no known issues in this release.