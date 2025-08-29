The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 17.03, is available.

NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 17.03 is based on Apache MXNet 0.9.3.



Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in /opt/mxnet . It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Key Features and Enhancements

This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Ubuntu 16.04 with February 2017 updates

Improved input pipeline for image processing

Support for FP16 training of AlexNet

Optimized embedding layer of CUDA kernels

Optimized tensor broadcast and reduce CUDA kernels

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

