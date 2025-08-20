The NVIDIA JAX Release 25.08 is made up of two container images available on NGC : JAX and MaxText.



Contents of the JAX container

This container image contains the complete source for the following software:

JAX: /opt/jax

XLA: /opt/xla

Flax: /opt/flax

TransformerEngine: /opt/transformer-engine

The MaxText container image is based on the JAX container. Additionally, it includes:

MaxText: /opt/maxtext

The JAX runtime package jaxlib is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/jaxlib) in the container image.

Versions of packages included in both of these containers:

Driver Requirements

Release 25.08 is based on CUDA 13.0.0 (Toolkit) which requires CUDA Driver release 580.65. Please refer to the latest Drivers and CTK support table for additional information.

For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



This JAX release includes the following key features and enhancements.

The current release is based on JAX 0.6.2.

Compatibility with CUDA 13.0

New hardware: RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition functional support.

Max Text JAX SDPA API enabled for training and inference models. Added Context Parallelism using TE, cuDNN’s Flash attention & all-gather mechanism to support long-context model training.

Added CuDNN’s paged attention in jax._src_.cudnn package.

Enabled multi-stream collective overlap in XLA.

XLA overlaps host offloading of array slices with computation for efficient activation offloading.

New tutorial on Ray-based resilient training in JAX Toolbox.

in JAX Toolbox. The compiler now automatically overlaps host offloading of array slices with computation. The overlap enables efficient implementations of activation offloading.

Added hermetic support for CUDA, CuDNN, NCCL and NVSHMEM in XLA.

The JAX Toolbox projects focus on achieving the best performance and convergence on NVIDIA Ampere, Hopper, and Blackwell architecture families and provide the latest deep learning models and scripts for training and fine-tuning. These examples are tested against a nightly CI as well as each NGC container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time.



In addition to projects, JAX Toolbox includes nightly containers for libraries across the JAX ecosystem.

Container Type Image URI jax - ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:jax t5x LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:t5x maxtext LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:maxtext equinox layer library ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:equinox axlearn LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:axlearn

Known Issues

When running in a configuration with multiple GPUs per process, JAX can hang when loading a kernel to GPUs on the first run of the kernel. NVIDIA recommends running in a process-per-GPU configuration (this is the default when using SLURM automatic configuration).