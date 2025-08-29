The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 18.01, is available.

TensorFlow container image version 18.01 is based on TensorFlow 1.4.0.



Contents of TensorFlow

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.01 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Addition of Python 3 package

Horovod is now pre-installed in the container

Updated OpenSeq2Seq example to include latest bug fixes

Latest version of cuBLAS

Latest version of cuDNN

Latest version of NCCL

Ubuntu 16.04 with December 2017 updates

cuBLAS 9.0.282 regresses RNN seq2seq FP16 performance for a small subset of input sizes. As a workaround, revert back to the 11.12 container.

