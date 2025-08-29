The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 17.04, is available.

PyTorch container image version 17.04 is based on PyTorch 0.1.10.



Contents of PyTorch

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is pre-built and installed into the /usr/local/[bin,share,lib] directories in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Reduce DataParallel overhead on more than 4 GPUs

cuDNN v6 integration

Synced to upstream PyTorch version as of March 2017

Ubuntu 16.04 with March 2017 updates

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

