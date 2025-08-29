PyTorch Release 17.04
The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 17.04, is available.
PyTorch container image version 17.04 is based on PyTorch 0.1.10.
Contents of PyTorch
This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in
/opt/pytorch. It is pre-built and installed into the
/usr/local/[bin,share,lib] directories in the container image.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04
- NVIDIA CUDA® 8.0.61
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 6.0.20
- NVIDIA® Collective Communications Library ™ (NCCL) 1.6.1 (optimized for NVLink™ )
Key Features and Enhancements
This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Reduce DataParallel overhead on more than 4 GPUs
- cuDNN v6 integration
- Synced to upstream PyTorch version as of March 2017
- Ubuntu 16.04 with March 2017 updates
Known Issues
There are no known issues in this release.