The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 19.04, is available on NGC .



Contents of the TensorFlow container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 19.04 is based on CUDA 10.1, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 418.xx.x+. However, if you are running on Tesla (Tesla V100, Tesla P4, Tesla P40, or Tesla P100), you may use NVIDIA driver release 384.111+ or 410. The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



Release 19.04 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the Pascal, Volta, and Turing families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs . For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix .



This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

For step-by-step instructions on how to use TF-TRT, see Accelerating Inference In TensorFlow With TensorRT User Guide .

Key Features And Enhancements Integrated TensorRT 5.1.2 RC into TensorFlow. See the TensorRT 5.1.2 RC Release Notes for a full list of new features.

Improved examples at GitHub: TF-TRT , including README files, build scripts, benchmark mode, ResNet models from TensorFlow official model zoo, etc...

Automatic mixed precision converts certain float32 operations to operate in float16 which can run much faster on Tensor Cores. Automatic mixed precision is built on two components:

a loss scaling optimizer

graph rewriter

For models already using a tf.Optimizer() for both compute_gradients() and apply_gradients() operations, automatic mixed precision can be enabled by defining the following environment variable before calling the usual float32 training script:

Copy Copied! export TF_ENABLE_AUTO_MIXED_PRECISION=1

Models implementing their own optimizers can use the graph rewriter on its own (while implementing loss scaling manually) with the following environment variable:

Copy Copied! export TF_ENABLE_AUTO_MIXED_PRECISION_GRAPH_REWRITE=1

For more information about how to access and enable Automatic mixed precision for TensorFlow, see Automatic Mixed Precision Training In TensorFlow from the TensorFlow User Guide, along with Training With Mixed Precision .



These examples focus on achieving the best performance and convergence from NVIDIA Volta Tensor Cores by using the latest deep learning example networks for training.

Each example model trains with mixed precision Tensor Cores on Volta, therefore you can get results much faster than training without tensor cores. This model is tested against each NGC monthly container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time. This container includes the following tensor core examples.

Known Issues