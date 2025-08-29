NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
Kaldi Release 19.10

The NVIDIA container image for Kaldi, release 19.10, is available on NGC.

Contents of the Kaldi container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of Kaldi in /opt/kaldi.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 19.10 is based on NVIDIA CUDA 10.1.243, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 418.xx. However, if you are running on Tesla (for example, T4 or any other Tesla board), you may use NVIDIA driver release 396, 384.111+ or 410. The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades.

GPU Requirements

Release 19.10 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the Pascal, Volta, and Turing families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.

Key Features and Enhancements

This Kaldi release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Packaged scripts

The Kaldi container comes with the following scripts:

  • /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/prepare.sh which downloads a trained model and data.
  • /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_benchmark.sh and /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_multigpu_benchmark.sh which run inference on the trained model and data.

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

