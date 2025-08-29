NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 16.12, is available.

TensorFlow container image version 16.12 is based on TensorFlow 0.12.0.

Contents of TensorFlow

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow. It is pre-built and installed into the /usr/local/[bin,lib] directories in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

  • Supports multi-GPU training
    • [BETA] NCCL integration for improved multi-GPU scaling
      Note:

      Requires explicit use by the model script.

  • Supports recurrent neural networks
    • Support for cuDNN recurrent neural networks (RNN) layers
      Note:

      Requires explicit use by the model script.

  • Better I/O throughput via libjpeg-turbo, fast iDCT decoding
  • Support for the non-fused Winograd algorithm for improved convolution performance.
  • TensorBoard; a data visualization toolkit
  • Several built-in TensorFlow examples
  • Ubuntu 14.04 with November 2016 updates

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

