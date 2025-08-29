NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
PyTorch Release 17.11

The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 17.11, is available.

PyTorch container image version 17.11 is based on PyTorch 0.2.0.

Contents of PyTorch

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch. It is pre-built and installed in the pytorch-py35 Conda™ environment in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 17.11 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.

Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

  • Tensor Op accelerated RNNs for Volta architecture
  • Improved depthwise separable convolution performance
  • Improved automatic differentiation engine latency
  • Latest version of CUDA
  • Latest version of cuDNN
  • Latest version of NCCL
  • Ubuntu 16.04 with October 2017 updates

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

