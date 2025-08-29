CUDA DL Release Notes

CUDA Deep Learning image extends the CUDA images by adding networking support and additional libraries to accelerate deep learning workloads like cuDNN, cuTensor, NCCL, and HPC-x. These images are provided for use as a base layer upon which to build your own GPU-accelerated application container image. Two flavors of CUDA Deep Learning containers are provided: runtime and devel, where the latter adds compilers and development tools. This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container.

For a complete view of the supported software and specific versions that are packaged with the frameworks based on the container image, see the Frameworks Support Matrix.

