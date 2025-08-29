This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues regarding PyTorch on the Jetson platform. See Installing PyTorch for Jetson Platform for installation information.



Key Features and Enhancements

This release includes the following key features and enhancements.

As of the 23.11 release, NVIDIA optimized PyTorch docker containers will also support iGPU architectures, including some Jetson devices. For more information on the containers themselves, please refer to the PyTorch Container Release Notes.

Starting from 24.06 release, cusparselt support has been enabled for Jetson Platform.

Storage If you need more storage, we recommend connecting an external SSD via SATA on TX2 or Xavier devices, or USB on Jetson Nano.