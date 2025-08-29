NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks  NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks  PyTorch for Jetson Platform
Download PDF

PyTorch for Jetson Platform

This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues regarding PyTorch on the Jetson platform. See Installing PyTorch for Jetson Platform for installation information.

Key Features and Enhancements

This release includes the following key features and enhancements.

  • As of the 23.11 release, NVIDIA optimized PyTorch docker containers will also support iGPU architectures, including some Jetson devices. For more information on the containers themselves, please refer to the PyTorch Container Release Notes.
  • Starting from 24.06 release, cusparselt support has been enabled for Jetson Platform.

Compatibility

PyTorch VersionNVIDIA Framework ContainerNVIDIA Framework WheelJetPack Version
2.8.0a0+34c6371d2425.08-7.0
2.8.0a0+5228986c3925.06-6.2
2.8.0a0+5228986c3925.05-6.2
2.7.0a0+79aa17489c25.04-6.2
2.7.0a0+7c8ec84dab25.03-6.2
2.7.0a0+6c54963f7525.02-6.2
2.6.0a0+ecf3bae40a25.01-6.1
2.6.0a0+df5bbc09d124.12-6.1
2.6.0a0+df5bbc024.11-6.1
2.5.0a0+e000cf0ad924.10-6.1
2.5.0a0+b465a5843b24.0924.096.1
2.5.0a0+872d972e4124.08-6.0
2.4.0a0+3bcc3cddb524.0724.076.0
2.4.0a0+f70bd71a4824.0624.066.0
2.4.0a0+07cecf416824.0524.056.0
2.3.0a0+6ddf5cf85e24.0424.046.0 Developer Preview
2.3.0a0+40ec155e5824.0324.03
2.3.0a0+ebedce224.0224.02
2.2.0a0+81ea7a423.12, 24.0123.12, 24.01
2.2.0a0+6a974bec23.1123.11
2.1.0a 23.065.1.x
2.0.0 23.05
2.0.0a0+fe05266f 23.04
2.0.0a0+8aa34602 23.03
1.14.0a0+44dac51c 23.02, 23.01
1.13.0a0+936e930 22.115.0.2
1.13.0a0+d0d6b1f 22.09, 22,10
1.13.0a0+08820cb22.0722.07
1.13.0a0+340c41222.0622.065.0.1
1.12.0a0+8a1a93a922.0522.055.0
1.12.0a0+bd13bc66 22.04
1.12.0a0+2c916ef 22.03
1.11.0a0+bfe5ad28 22.014.6.1

Using PyTorch with the Jetson Platform

Storage

If you need more storage, we recommend connecting an external SSD via SATA on TX2 or Xavier devices, or USB on Jetson Nano.

Known Issues

  • TensorRT Model Optimizer is a new module but is not yet supported on Jetson due to its dependency on pytorch distributed functionality, which was disabled for Jetson.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 29, 2025.
content here