The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 18.05, is available.



Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in /opt/mxnet . It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.05 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This Optimized Deep Learning Framework release includes the following key features and enhancements.

NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 18.05 is based on Apache MXNet 1.1.0.

For this month, no upstream merges as we work toward incorporating the upcoming Apache MXNet 1.2.0 release.

Ubuntu 16.04 with April 2018 updates

Starting with the next major version of CUDA release, we will no longer provide Python 2 containers and will only maintain Python 3 containers.



Known Issues