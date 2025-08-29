TensorFlow Release Notes

These release notes provide information about the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container. The TensorFlow framework can be used for education, research, and for product usage in your products, including for speech, voice, and sound recognition, information retrieval, and image recognition and classification. The TensorFlow framework can also be used for text-based applications, such as the detection of fraud and threats, analyzing time series data to extract statistics, and video detection, such as motion and real time threat detection in gaming, security, and so on. The TensorFlow container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.

For a complete view of the supported software and specific versions that are packaged with the frameworks based on the container image, see the Frameworks Support Matrix.

