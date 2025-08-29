PaddlePaddle Overview

The NVIDIA® Deep Learning SDK accelerates widely-used deep learning frameworks such as PaddlePaddle.

PaddlePaddle is the first independent R&D deep learning platform in China and has been officially open-sourced to professional communities since 2016. It is an industrial platform with advanced technologies and rich features that cover core deep learning frameworks, basic model libraries, end-to-end development kits, tools and components and service platforms. PaddlePaddle originated from industrial practices with a dedication and commitments to industrialization.

It has been widely adopted by a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, enterprise service, and so on while serving more than 4 million developers, 157,000 companies and generating 476,000 models. With such advantages, PaddlePaddle has helped an increasing number of partners commercialize AI.

For more information about PaddlePaddle, including tutorials, documentation, and examples, see: