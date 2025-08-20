CUDA DL Release 25.08
The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning, release 25.08, is available on NGC.
.
Contents of the CUDA DL container
The container includes the following (not a complete list):
- Ubuntu 24.04 including Python 3.12
- NVIDIA CUDA 13.0.0.044
- NVIDIA cuBLAS 13.0.0.19
- NVIDIA cuDNN 9.12.0.46
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.27.7
- rdma-core 50.0
- NVIDIA HPC-X 2.24
- GDRCopy 2.4.1
- TensorBoard 2.16.2
- Nsight Compute 2025.3.0.19
- Nsight Systems 2025.4.1.136
- NVIDIA TensorRT™ 10.13.2.2
Driver Requirements
Release 25.08 is based on CUDA 13.0.0. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compati.bility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
Key Features and Enhancements
This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04.
Announcements
- Starting 25.08 release, CUDA DL Image will be on CUDA 13.0
- Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime
Known Issues
- Certain distributed jobs may encounter UCX errors involving MLX5, in which case we recommend the use of the environment variable as workaround: UCX_DC_MLX5_AR_ENABLE=n.