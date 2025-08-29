Kaldi Release 20.10
The NVIDIA container image for Kaldi, release 20.10 is available on NGC.
Contents of the Kaldi container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of Kaldi in
/opt/kaldi.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 18.04 including Python 3.6
- NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.0 including cuBLAS 11.2.1
- NVIDIA cuDNN 8.0.4
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.7.8 (optimized for NVLink™)
- MLNX_OFED
- OpenMPI 3.1.6
- Nsight Compute 2020.2.0.18
- Nsight Systems 2020.3.4.32
- TensorRT 7.2.1
Driver Requirements
Release 20.10 is based on NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.0, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 455 or later. However, if you are running on Tesla (for example, T4 or any other Tesla board), you may use NVIDIA driver release 418.xx, 440.30, or 450.xx. The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades.
GPU Requirements
Release 20.10 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the Pascal, Volta, Turing, and Ampere Architecture GPU families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.
Key Features and Enhancements
This Kaldi release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Kaldi container image version 20.10 is based on Kaldi 49dab837.
- The latest version of NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.0
- The latest version of cuBLAS 11.2.1
- The latest version of NVIDIA cuDNN 8.0.4
- The latest version of Nsight Compute 2020.2.0.18
- The latest version of Nsight Systems 2020.3.4.32
- The latest version of TensorRT 7.2.1
- Ubuntu 18.04 with September 2020 updates.
Packaged scripts
The Kaldi container comes with the following scripts:
/workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/prepare_data.shwhich downloads a trained model and data.
/workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_benchmark.shwhich runs inference on the trained model and data. Setting the environment variable ONLINE=1 will make the benchmark script run in online mode.
NVIDIA Kaldi Container Versions
The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, Kaldi, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for Kaldi. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.
|Container Version
|Ubuntu
|CUDA Toolkit
|Kaldi
|TensorRT
|20.10
|
18.04
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.0
|5.5 up to commit 49dab837
|TensorRT 7.2.1
|20.09
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.3
|5.5 up to commit 8372cc6a
|TensorRT 7.1.3
|20.08
|5.5 up to commit f88d5a36
|20.07
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.194
|5.5 up to commit 67db30cc
|20.06
|NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.167
|5.5 up to commit 2c7e78f
|TensorRT 7.1.2
|20.03
|NVIDIA CUDA 10.2.89
|5.5 up to commit da71f301
|TensorRT 7.0.0
|5.5
|TensorRT 6.0.1
|19.10
|NVIDIA CUDA 10.1.243
|19.09
|19.08
|TensorRT 5.1.5
Known Issues
There are no known issues in this release.