The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 18.08, is available.



Contents of PyTorch

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is pre-built and installed in the pytorch-py3.6 Conda™ environment in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.08 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

The PYTHONPATH environment variable in this container version has been updated to include all packages installed in the Conda environment and all PyTorch related packages. Users that rely on PYTHONPATH to point to local modules are advised to carefully check and set their PYTHONPATH variable in this container and moving forward.



An implementation of GNMT v2. The GNMT v2 model is similar to the one discussed in the Google's Neural Machine Translation System: Bridging the Gap between Human and Machine Translation paper.



Known Issues

The DALI integrated ResNet-50 samples in the 18.08 NGC TensorFlow and PyTorch containers may result in lower than expected performance results. We are working to address the issue in the next release.

