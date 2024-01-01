TensorRT Release Notes

The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.03, is available on NGC.



Contents of the TensorRT container

This container includes the following:

The TensorRT C++ samples and C++ API documentation. Build the samples can be by running make in the /workspace/tensorrt/samples directory. The resulting executables are in the /workspace/tensorrt/bin directory. The C++ API documentation is in the /workspace/tensorrt/doc/cpp directory.

The TensorRT Python samples and Python API documentation. The Python samples are in the /workspace/tensorrt/samples/python directory. Refer to the respective README documents for more samples. Many Python samples can be run by using python <script.py> -d /workspace/tensorrt/data . For example: Copy Copied! python onnx_resnet50.py -d /workspace/tensorrt/data The Python API documentation is in the /workspace/tensorrt/doc/python directory.

TensorRT 8.6.3. The ONNX parser and plug-in libraries that are bundled with this container are built from TensorRT Open Source Software.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 24.03 is based on NVIDIA CUDA 12.4.0.41, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 545 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, T4 or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 470.57 (or later R470), 525.85 (or later R525), 535.86 (or later R535), or 545.23 (or later R545).

The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R450, R460, R510, and R520 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.3. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



GPU Requirements

Release 24.03 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal, NVIDIA Volta™, NVIDIA Turing™, NVIDIA Ampere architecture, NVIDIA Hopper™, and NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see the Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorRT container release includes the following key features and enhancements.

TensorRT container image version 24.03 is based on TensorRT 8.6.3.1. For a list of the features and enhancements that were introduced in TensorRT 8.6, refer to the TensorRT 8.6 release notes.

All dependencies on cuDNN have been removed from the TensorRT 8.6.3 release to reduce the overall container size. Any TensorRT features which depend on cuDNN, which are primarily some plugins and samples, will not work with this release.

Latest version of Ubuntu 22.04 with October 2023 updates.

Announcements

Starting with the 23.11 release, TensorRT containers supporting iGPU architectures are published, and run on Jetson devices. Please refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container.

for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container. NVIDIA Deep Learning Profiler (DLProf) v1.8, which was included in the 21.12 container, was the last release of DLProf. Starting with the 22.01 container, DLProf is longer included. It can still be manually installed by using a pip wheel on the nvidia-pyindex .

Obtaining Missing Data Files

Some samples require data files that are not included in the TensorRT container because of licensing restrictions, or because they are too large. Samples that do not include the required data files include a README.md file in the corresponding source directory that provides information about how to obtain the necessary data files.



Installing Required Python Modules

To complete some of the samples, you might want to first run the Python setup script.

If you need to install the missing Python modules and their dependencies, run the /opt/tensorrt/python/python_setup.sh script.

Installing Open Source Components

A script has been added to clone, build, and replace the provided plug-in, the Caffe parser, and the ONNX parser libraries with the open source ones that are based on the 24.03 tag on the official TensorRT open source repository.

To install the open source components in the container, run the following script:

/opt/tensorrt/install_opensource.sh -b main

For more information, see GitHub: TensorRT.



Limitations

Accelerating Inference In TensorFlow with TensorRT (TF-TRT) is not supported in the TensorRT containers. Use the TensorFlow Container to accelerate through TF-TRT instead.

Torch-TensorRT is not supported in the TensorRT containers. Use the PyTorch Container to accelerate through Torch-TRT instead.

NVIDIA TensorRT Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for TensorRT. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.

Known Issues