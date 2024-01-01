TensorRT Release Notes
TensorRT Container Release Notes
The TensorRT container is an easy to use container for TensorRT development. The container allows you to build, modify, and execute TensorRT samples. These release notes provide a list of key features, packaged software in the container, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues. The TensorRT container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.
For a complete view of the supported software and specific versions that are packaged with the frameworks based on the container image, see the Frameworks Support Matrix.
The core of NVIDIA® TensorRT™ is a C++ library that facilitates high-performance inference on NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs). TensorRT takes a trained network consisting of a network definition and a set of trained parameters and produces a highly optimized runtime engine that performs inference for that network.
TensorRT provides APIs via C++ and Python that help to express deep learning models via the Network Definition API or load a pre-defined model via the ONNX parser that allows TensorRT to optimize and run them on an NVIDIA GPU. TensorRT applies graph optimizations layer fusions, among other optimizations, while also finding the fastest implementation of that model leveraging a diverse collection of highly optimized kernels. TensorRT also supplies a runtime that you can use to execute this network on all of NVIDIA’s GPUs from the NVIDIA Turing™ generation onwards.
TensorRT includes optional high-speed mixed-precision capabilities with the NVIDIA Turing™, NVIDIA Ampere, NVIDIA Ada Lovelace, and NVIDIA Hopper™ architectures.
The TensorRT container allows TensorRT samples to be built, modified, and executed. For more information about the TensorRT samples, see the TensorRT Sample Support Guide.
For a complete list of installation options and instructions, refer to Installing TensorRT.
Before you can pull a container from the NGC container registry:
- Install Docker.
- For NVIDIA DGX™ users, see Preparing to use NVIDIA Containers Getting Started Guide.
- For non-DGX users, see NVIDIA® GPU Cloud™ (NGC) container registry installation documentation based on your platform.
- Ensure that you have access and can log in to the NGC container registry.
Refer to NGC Getting Started Guide for more information.
The deep learning frameworks, the NGC Docker containers, and the deep learning framework containers are stored in the
nvcr.io/nvidia repository.
Before you can run an NGC deep learning framework container, your Docker environment must support NVIDIA GPUs. To run a container, issue the appropriate command as explained in Running A Container and specify the registry, repository, and tags.
On a system with GPU support for NGC containers, when you run a container, the following occurs:
- The Docker engine loads the image into a container which runs the software.
- You define the runtime resources of the container by including the additional flags and settings that are used with the command.
These flags and settings are described in Running A Container.
- The GPUs are explicitly defined for the Docker container, which defaults to all GPUs, but can be specified by using the
NVIDIA_VISIBLE_DEVICESenvironment variable.
For more information, refer to the nvidia-docker documentation.Note:
Starting in Docker 19.03, complete the steps below.
The method implemented in your system depends on the DGX OS version that you installed (for DGX systems), the NGC Cloud Image that was provided by a Cloud Service Provider, or the software that you installed to prepare to run NGC containers on TITAN PCs, Quadro PCs, or NVIDIA Virtual GPUs (vGPUs).
- Issue the command for the applicable release of the container that you want.
The following command assumes that you want to pull the latest container.
docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorrt:25.01-py3
- Open a command prompt and paste the
pullcommand.
Ensure that the pull process successfully completes before you proceed to step 3.
- Run the container image.
docker run --gpus all -it --rm nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorrt:<xx.xx>-py<x>
- To extend the TensorRT container, select one of the following options:
- Add to or modify the source code in this container and run your customized version.
- To add additional packages, use
docker buildto add your customizations on top of this container.Note:
NVIDIA recommends using the
docker buildoption for ease of migration to later versions of the TensorRT container.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 25.08, is available on NGC.
This container includes the following:
- The TensorRT C++ samples and C++ API documentation.
- Build the samples can be by running
makein the
/workspace/tensorrt/samplesdirectory.
- The resulting executables are in the
/workspace/tensorrt/bindirectory.
- The C++ API documentation is in the
/workspace/tensorrt/doc/cppdirectory.
- Build the samples can be by running
- The TensorRT Python samples and Python API documentation.
- The Python samples are in the
/workspace/tensorrt/samples/pythondirectory.
Refer to the respective README documents for more samples.
- Many Python samples can be run by using
python <script.py> -d /workspace/tensorrt/data.
For example:
python onnx_resnet50.py -d /workspace/tensorrt/data
- The Python API documentation is in the
/workspace/tensorrt/doc/pythondirectory.
- The Python samples are in the
- TensorRT 10.13.2.2.
The ONNX parser and plug-in libraries that are bundled with this container are built from TensorRT Open Source Software.
Please refer to the CUDA DL release notes for the list of libraries inherited from CUDA container.
Driver Requirements
Release 25.08 is based on CUDA 13.0.0. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compati.bility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
GPU Requirements
Release 25.08 supports CUDA compute capability 7.5 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Turing™, NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture, NVIDIA Hopper™, ,NVIDIA Ada Lovelace, and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see the Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix..
Key Features and Enhancements
This TensorRT container release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- TensorRT container image version 25.08 is based on TensorRT 10.13.2.2.
For a list of the features and enhancements that were introduced in this version of TensorRT, refer to the TensorRT release notes.
- All dependencies on cuDNN have been removed from the TensorRT starting with the 8.6.3 release to reduce the overall container size. Any TensorRT features which depend on cuDNN, which are primarily some plugins and samples, will not work with this release.
Announcements
- Starting with the 25.01 release, the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework containers are optimized for Blackwell GPU architectures.
- Starting with the 23.11 release, TensorRT containers supporting iGPU architectures are published, and run on Jetson devices. Please refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container.
- NVIDIA Deep Learning Profiler (DLProf) v1.8, which was included in the 21.12 container, was the last release of DLProf.
Starting with the 22.01 container, DLProf is no longer included. It can still be manually installed by using a pip wheel on the
nvidia-pyindex.
Obtaining Missing Data Files
Some samples require data files that are not included in the TensorRT container because of licensing restrictions, or because they are too large. Samples that do not include the required data files include a
README.md file in the corresponding source directory that provides information about how to obtain the necessary data files.
Installing Open Source Components
A script has been added to clone, build, and replace the provided plug-in, and the ONNX parser libraries with the open source ones that are based on the 24.10 tag on the official TensorRT open source repository.
To install the open source components in the container, run the following script:
/opt/tensorrt/install_opensource.sh -b main
For more information, see GitHub: TensorRT.
Limitations
- Accelerating Inference In TensorFlow with TensorRT (TF-TRT) is not supported in the TensorRT containers.
Use the TensorFlow Container to accelerate through TF-TRT instead.
- Torch-TensorRT is not supported in the TensorRT containers.
Use the PyTorch Container to accelerate through Torch-TRT instead.
NVIDIA TensorRT Container Versions
The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for TensorRT. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.
Known Issues
Please refer to the CUDA DL Release Notes for additional details.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 25.06, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 25.05, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 25.04, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 25.03, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 25.02, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 25.01, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.12, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.11, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.10, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.09, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.08, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.07, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.06, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.05, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.04, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.03, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.02, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 24.01, is available on NGC.
The NVIDIA container image for TensorRT, release 23.12, is available on NGC.
