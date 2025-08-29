The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 17.05, is available.

TensorFlow container image version 17.05 is based on TensorFlow 1.0.1.



Contents of TensorFlow

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed into the /usr/local/[bin,lib] directories in the container image.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Latest cuDNN release

Ubuntu 16.04 with April 2017 updates

Known Issues