DGL Release 24.07

This DGL container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries.



This container image contains the complete source of the version of DGL in /opt/dgl/dgl-source . It is pre-built and installed as a system Pyton module.

The container includes the following:

Release 24.07 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal, NVIDIA Volta™, NVIDIA Turing™, NVIDIA Ampere architecture, and NVIDIA Hopper™ architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.



This DGL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Starting with the 24.07 release, the DGL container supports distributed in-memory sampling and feature gathering with WholeGraph. It can be easily integrated with DGL GraphBolt dataloader, enabling out-of-the-box distributed GNN training.

None.



The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, DGL, and TensorRT are supported in each NVIDIA containers for DGL. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.