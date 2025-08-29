PyTorch on Jetson Platform

PyTorch (for JetPack) is an optimized tensor library for deep learning, using GPUs and CPUs. Automatic differentiation is done with a tape-based system at both a functional and neural network layer level. This functionality brings a high level of flexibility, speed as a deep learning framework, and provides accelerated NumPy-like functionality. These NVIDIA-provided redistributables are Python pip wheel installers for PyTorch, with GPU-acceleration and support for cuDNN. The packages are intended to be installed on top of the specified version of JetPack as in the provided documentation.



The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier developer kit for Jetson platform is the world's first AI computer for autonomous machines. The Jetson AGX Xavier delivers the performance of a GPU workstation in an embedded module under 30W.



The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit includes a high-performance, power-efficient Jetson AGX Orin module, and can emulate the other Jetson modules. You now have up to 275 TOPS and 8X the performance of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier in the same compact form-factor for developing advanced robots and other autonomous machine products.

