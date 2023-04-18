This guide provides the first-step instructions for preparing to use Docker containers on your DGX system. You must setup your DGX system before you can access the NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC) container registry to pull a container.
This support matrix is for NVIDIA® optimized frameworks. The matrix provides a single view into the supported software and specific versions that come packaged with the frameworks based on the container image.
CUDA Deep Learning image extends the CUDA images by adding networking support and additional libraries to accelerate deep learning workloads like cuDNN, cuTensor, NCCL, and HPC-x. These images are provided for use as a base layer upon which to build your own GPU-accelerated application container image. Two flavors of CUDA Deep Learning containers are provided: runtime and devel, where the latter adds compilers and development tools. This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container.
The TensorRT container is an easy to use container for TensorRT development. The container allows for the TensorRT samples to be built, modified, and executed. These release notes provide a list of key features, packaged software included in the container, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues. The TensorRT container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.
NVIDIA DGL containers are built on top of an optimized deep learning framework container, such as Pytorch NGC container with the latest stable DGL open source. This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container.
This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container. The JAX framework allows you to develop deep learning models with flexibility and performance. The JAX container is released several times a year to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.
These release notes describe the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container. The Kaldi speech recognition framework is a useful framework for turning spoken audio into text based on an acoustic and language model. The Kaldi container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been, or will be, sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.
These release notes describe the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container. The Apache MXNet framework delivers high convolutional neural network performance and multi-GPU training, provides automatic differentiation, and optimized predefined layers. it is a useful framework for those who need their model inference to run anywhere. For example, a data scientist can train a model on a DGX-1™ system with Volta by writing a model in Python, and a data engineer can deploy the trained model by using a Scala API that is tied to the company’s existing infrastructure. The Optimized Deep Learning Framework container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.
These release notes describe the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container. The PyTorch framework enables you to develop deep learning models with flexibility, use Python packages, such as SciPy, NumPy, and so on. The PyTorch framework is convenient and flexible, with examples that cover reinforcement learning, image classification, and machine translation as the more common use cases. The PyTorch container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.
NVIDIA PyG containers are built on top of the optimized deep learning framework container Pytorch NGC with the latest stable PyG open source. This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container for the current release.
This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container. PaddlePaddle framework can be used for education, research, and product usage in your products, including for speech, voice, sound recognition, information retrieval, image recognition, and classification. The framework can also be used for text-based applications, such as detecting fraud and threats, analyzing time-series data to extract statistics, and video detection, such as motion and real-time threat detection in gaming, security, and so on. The PaddlePaddle container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.
These release notes provide information about the key features, software enhancements and improvements, known issues, and how to run this container. The TensorFlow framework can be used for education, research, and for product usage in your products, including for speech, voice, and sound recognition, information retrieval, and image recognition and classification. The TensorFlow framework can also be used for text-based applications, such as the detection of fraud and threats, analyzing time series data to extract statistics, and video detection, such as motion and real time threat detection in gaming, security, and so on. The TensorFlow container is released monthly to provide you with the latest NVIDIA deep learning software libraries and GitHub code contributions that have been sent upstream. The libraries and contributions have all been tested, tuned, and optimized.
TensorFlow is an open-source software library for numerical computation using data flow graphs. Nodes in the graph represent mathematical operations, while the graph edges represent the multidimensional data arrays (tensors) that flow between them. This flexible architecture lets you deploy computation to one or more CPUs or GPUs in a desktop, server, or mobile device without rewriting code. The TensorFlow User Guide provides a detailed overview and look into using and customizing the TensorFlow deep learning framework. This guide also provides documentation on the NVIDIA TensorFlow parameters that you can use to help implement the optimizations of the container into your environment.
This guide provides the instructions for installing TensorFlow on Jetson Platform. The Jetson Platform includes modules such as Jetson Nano, Jetson AGX Xavier, and Jetson TX2. This guide describes the prerequisites for installing TensorFlow on Jetson Platform, the detailed steps for the installation and verification, and best practices for optimizing the performance of the Jetson Platform.
This document contains the release notes for installing TensorFlow for Jetson Platform. The Jetson Platform includes modules such as Jetson Nano, Jetson AGX Xavier, and Jetson TX2. These release notes describe the key features, software enhancements, and known issues when installing TensorFlow for Jetson Platform.
This guide provides the instructions for installing PyTorch on Jetson Platform. The Jetson Platform includes modules such as Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson AGX Orin. This guide describes the prerequisites for installing PyTorch on Jetson Platform, the detailed steps for the installation and verification, and best practices for optimizing the performance of the Jetson Platform.
This document contains the release notes for installing PyTorch for Jetson Platform. The Jetson Platform includes modules such as Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson AGX Orin. These release notes describe the key features, software enhancements, and known issues when installing PyTorch for Jetson Platform.
TensorFlow-TensorRT (TF-TRT) is a deep-learning compiler for TensorFlow that optimizes TF models for inference on NVIDIA devices. TF-TRT is the TensorFlow integration for NVIDIA’s TensorRT (TRT) High-Performance Deep-Learning Inference SDK, allowing users to take advantage of its functionality directly within the TensorFlow framework.