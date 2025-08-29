The NVIDIA container image for Kaldi, release 21.10 is available on NGC .



Contents of the Kaldi container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of Kaldi in /opt/kaldi .

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 21.10 is based on NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.2 with cuBLAS 11.6.5.2 , which requires NVIDIA Driver release 470 or later. However, if you are running on Data Center GPUs (formerly Tesla), for example, T4, you may use NVIDIA driver release 418.40 (or later R418), 440.33 (or later R440), 450.51 (or later R450), or 460.27 (or later R460). The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades and NVIDIA CUDA and Drivers Support .



GPU Requirements

Release 21.10 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the Pascal, Volta, Turing, and Ampere Architecture GPU families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs . For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix .



Key Features and Enhancements

This Kaldi release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Kaldi container image version 21.10 is based on Kaldi 2897564e .

container image version 21.10 is based on . Ubuntu 20.04 with September 2021 updates.

Packaged scripts

The Kaldi container comes with the following scripts:

/workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/prepare_data.sh which downloads a trained model and data.

which downloads a trained model and data. /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_benchmark.sh which runs inference on the trained model and data. Setting the environment variable ONLINE=1 will make the benchmark script run in online mode.

NVIDIA Kaldi Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, Kaldi, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for Kaldi. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix .

Known Issues

None.

