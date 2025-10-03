vLLM Release 25.09
The NVIDIA vLLM Release 25.09 is made up of two container images available on NGC: vLLM.
Contents of the vLLM container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of vLLM in /opt/vllm. It is pre-built and installed in the default system Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.12/dist-packages/vllm) in the container image. Visit vLLM Docs to learn more about vLLM.
The NVIDIA vLLM Container is optimized for use with NVIDIA GPUs, and contains the following software for GPU acceleration
- vLLM: 0.10.1.1
- flashinfer 0.4.0
- transformers 4.55.2
- flash-attention 2.7.4
- xgrammer 0.1.22
- NVIDIA PyTorch 25.09
Driver Requirements
Release 25.09 is based on CUDA 13.0. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compatibility information between CUDA versions and driver releases
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers
Key Features and Enhancements
This vLLM release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Compatibility with CUDA 13.0.
- Support for multi-node configurations.
- RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition functional support.
- DGX Spark functional support.
- Jetson support.
- Support for 8-bit floating point (FP8) precision on Hopper GPUs and above.
- Support NVIDIA innovative 4-bit floating point NVFP4 format on Blackwell GPUs (including Jetson Thor and DGX Spark), which provides better training and inference performance with lower memory utilization.
- Support for DeepSeek-R1, Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct
Announcements
- 25.09 is the first NVIDIA vLLM container release that brings optimizations for NVIDIA GPUs.
Known Issues
-
None