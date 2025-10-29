NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
CUDA DL Release 25.05

The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning, release 25.05, is available on NGC.

Contents of the CUDA DL container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch. It is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/torch) in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 25.05 is based on CUDA 12.9.0. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Announcements

  • Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime

Known Issues

  • None.
