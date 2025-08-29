The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 18.01, is available.

PyTorch container image version 18.01 is based on PyTorch 0.3.0.



Contents of PyTorch

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is pre-built and installed in the pytorch-py3.6 Conda™ environment in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.01 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Latest version of cuBLAS

Latest version of cuDNN

Latest version of NCCL

Ubuntu 16.04 with December 2017 updates

cuBLAS 9.0.282 regresses RNN seq2seq FP16 performance for a small subset of input sizes. As a workaround, revert back to the 11.12 container.

