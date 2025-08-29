PyTorch Release 18.01
The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 18.01, is available.
PyTorch container image version 18.01 is based on PyTorch 0.3.0.
Contents of PyTorch
This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in
/opt/pytorch. It is pre-built and installed in the
pytorch-py3.6 Conda™ environment in the container image.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04 including Python 3.6 environment
- NVIDIA CUDA 9.0.176 including CUDA® Basic Linear Algebra Subroutines library™ (cuBLAS) 9.0.282
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 7.0.5
- NCCL 2.1.2 (optimized for NVLink™ )
Driver Requirements
Release 18.01 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.
Key Features and Enhancements
This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Latest version of cuBLAS
- Latest version of cuDNN
- Latest version of NCCL
- Ubuntu 16.04 with December 2017 updates
Known Issues
cuBLAS 9.0.282 regresses RNN seq2seq FP16 performance for a small subset of input sizes. As a workaround, revert back to the 11.12 container.