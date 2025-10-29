CUDA DL Release 25.04

The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning, release 25.04, is available on NGC .

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment ( /usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/torch ) in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 25.06 is based on CUDA 12.9.1 . For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04 .

Announcements

Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime

Known Issues