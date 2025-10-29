CUDA DL Release 25.04
The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning, release 25.04, is available on NGC.
Contents of the CUDA DL container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in
/opt/pytorch. It is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment (
/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/torch) in the container image.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 24.04 including Python 3.12
- NVIDIA CUDA 12.9.0
- NVIDIA cuBLAS 12.9.0
- NVIDIA cuDNN 9.9.0.52
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.26.3
- rdma-core 50.0
- NVIDIA HPC-X 2.22.1
- GDRCopy 2.4.1
- TensorBoard 2.16.2
- Nsight Compute 2025.2.0.11
- Nsight Systems 2025.2.1.130
- NVIDIA TensorRT™ 10.9.0.34
Driver Requirements
Release 25.06 is based on CUDA 12.9.1. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compati.bility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
Key Features and Enhancements
This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04.
Announcements
- Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime
Known Issues
- None.