The NVIDIA container image for DGL, release 23.11, is available on NGC .



Contents of the DGL container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of DGL in /opt/dgl/dgl-source . It is pre-built and installed as a system Pyton module.

The container includes the following:

GPU Requirements

Release 23.11 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal, NVIDIA Volta™, NVIDIA Turing™, NVIDIA Ampere architecture, and NVIDIA Hopper™ architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.



Key Features and Enhancements

This DGL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

DGL container image version 23.11 is based on DGL 1.1.1.

In this release of the NVIDIA DGL container, we enhance support for distributed feature gathering by integrating NVSHMEM, further improving on the feature fetching performance for distributed GNN tasks. Check out the examples located at: /workspace/examples/wholegraph-examples

Add NVIDIA Synthetic Graph Generation tool for generating graphs with an arbitrary size, including node and edge tabular features. The major features of the release can be found in the DGL release notes.

Announcements

None.



NVIDIA DGL Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, DGL, and TensorRT are supported in each NVIDIA containers for DGL. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.

Known Issues