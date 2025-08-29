The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 18.03, is available.



Contents of TensorFlow

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.03 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

TensorFlow container image version 18.03 is based on TensorFlow 1.4.0.

Latest updates to OpenSeq2Seq module

Latest version of cuBLAS 9.0.333

Latest version of cuDNN 7.1.1

Latest version of OpenMPI 3.0.0

Latest version of Horovod 0.11.3

Latest version of TensorBoard 0.4.0-rc1

Ubuntu 16.04 with February 2018 updates

Starting with the next major version of CUDA release, we will no longer provide Python 2 containers and will only maintain Python 3 containers.



Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

