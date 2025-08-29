TensorFlow Release 18.03
The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 18.03, is available.
Contents of TensorFlow
This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in
/opt/tensorflow. It is pre-built and installed as a system Python module.
To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04
Note:
Container image
18.03-py2contains Python 2.7;
18.03-py3contains Python 3.5.
- NVIDIA CUDA 9.0.176 (see Errata section and 2.1) including CUDA® Basic Linear Algebra Subroutines library™ (cuBLAS) 9.0.333 (see section 2.3.1)
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 7.1.1
- NCCL 2.1.2 (optimized for NVLink™ )
- Horovod™ 0.11.3
- OpenMPI™ 3.0.0
- TensorBoard 0.4.0-rc1
Driver Requirements
Release 18.03 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.
Key Features and Enhancements
This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- TensorFlow container image version 18.03 is based on TensorFlow 1.4.0.
- Latest updates to OpenSeq2Seq module
- Latest version of cuBLAS 9.0.333
- Latest version of cuDNN 7.1.1
- Latest version of OpenMPI 3.0.0
- Latest version of Horovod 0.11.3
- Latest version of TensorBoard 0.4.0-rc1
- Ubuntu 16.04 with February 2018 updates
Announcements
Starting with the next major version of CUDA release, we will no longer provide Python 2 containers and will only maintain Python 3 containers.
Known Issues
There are no known issues in this release.