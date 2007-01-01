TensorFlow Wheel Platform

Dependencies of NVIDIA TensorFlow Wheel

This installation of the NVIDIA TensorFlow Wheel will include several other components from NVIDIA.

NVIDIA Product Version NVIDIA CUDA cuBLAS nvidia-cublas >= 12.1 NVIDIA CUDA CUPTI nvidia-cublas-cupti >= 12.0 NVIDIA CUDA NVCC nvidia-cuda-nvcc >= 12.0 NVIDIA CUDA NVRTC nvidia-cuda-nvrtc 12.* NVIDIA CUDA Runtime nvidia-cuda-runtime >= 12.1 NVIDIA CUDA cuDNN nvidia-cudnn >= 8.8 NVIDIA CUDA cuFFT nvidia-cufft >= 11.0 NVIDIA CUDA cuRAND nvidia-curand >= 10.3 NVIDIA CUDA cuSOLVER nvidia-cusolver >= 11.4 NVIDIA CUDA cuSPARSE nvidia-cusparse >= 12.0 NVIDIA DALI TensorFlow Plugin for CUDA 11.0 nvidia-dali-nvtf-plugin == 1.23.0+nv23.03 NVIDIA DALI for CUDA 11.0 nvidia-dali-cuda110 == 1.23.0 Distributed training framework for TensorFlow, Keras, and PyTorch nvidia-horovod == 0.27.0+nv23.03 NVIDIA CUDA NCCL nvidia-nccl >= 2.17 TensorBoard lets you watch Tensors Flow nvidia-tensorboard == 1.23.0 + nv23.03 NVIDIA TensorFlow nvidia-tensorflow == 1.15.5 NVIDIA TensorRT, a high-performance deep learning inference library nvidia-tensorrt == 8.5

Driver Requirements

Release 23.03 is based on CUDA 12.1.0 , which requires NVIDIA Driver release 530 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, T4 or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 450.51 (or later R450), 470.57 (or later R470), 510.47 (or later R510), or 525.85 (or later R525).

The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R460, and R520 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.0. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



Software Requirements

The 23.03 release of TensorFlow Wheel requires the following software to be installed:

Ubuntu 20.04 (64-bit)

Python 3.8

Pip 19.09 or later

This TensorFlow Wheel release includes the following key features and enhancements.

TensorFlow Wheel release 23.03 is based on 1.15.5 .

The tensor core examples provided in GitHub focus on achieving the best performance and convergence by using the latest deep learning example networks and model scripts for training.

Each example model trains with mixed precision Tensor Cores on Volta, therefore you can get results much faster than training without tensor cores. This model is tested against each NGC monthly container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time. This container includes the following tensor core examples.

Note: If you encounter functional or performance issues when XLA is enabled, please refer to the XLA Best Practices document . It offers pointers on how to diagnose symptoms and possibly address them.