NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks  NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks  DGL Release 25.05

DGL Release 25.05

This DGL container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries.

Contents of the DGL container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of DGL in /opt/dgl/dgl-source. It is pre-built and installed as a system Pyton module.

The container includes the following:

GPU Requirements

Release 25.05 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal, NVIDIA Volta™, NVIDIA Turing™, NVIDIA Ampere architecture, and NVIDIA Hopper™ architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.

Key Features and Enhancements

This DGL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

  • Starting with the 24.07 release, the DGL container supports distributed in-memory sampling and feature gathering with WholeGraph. It can be easily integrated with DGL GraphBolt dataloader, enabling out-of-the-box distributed GNN training.
  • DGL GraphBolt does not depend on the deprecated torchdata package anymore.
  • DGL GraphBolt changes the CUDA memory allocation configuration to reduce memory footprint.

Announcements

  • Starting with the 25.01 release, the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework containers are optimized for Blackwell GPU architectures.

NVIDIA DGL Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, DGL, and TensorRT are supported in each NVIDIA containers for DGL. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.

Container VersionUbuntuCUDA ToolkitDGLPyTorch
25.0524.04NVIDIA CUDA 12.9.02.525.05
25.01NVIDIA CUDA 12.8.02.525.01
24.11NVIDIA CUDA 12.6.32.524.11
24.0922.04NVIDIA CUDA 12.6.12.424.09
24.07NVIDIA CUDA 12.5.12.324.07
24.05NVIDIA CUDA 12.4.12.224.05
24.042.1+e1f773824.04
24.03NVIDIA CUDA 12.4.0.412.1+7c51cd1624.03
24.01NVIDIA CUDA 12.3.21.2+c660f5c24.01
23.11NVIDIA CUDA 12.3.01.1.223.11
23.09NVIDIA CUDA 12.2.11.1.223.09
23.07NVIDIA CUDA 12.1.11.1.123.07

Known Issues

  • When cpu sampling is enabled (use_uva=False and num_workers>0), DGL sampling process would initialize cuda instance (issue-6561), which could result in a segmentation fault with the current cuda driver in the container.

  • The tensors that are used as node features must be contiguous and cannot be views of other tensors when the use_uva flag is set to True in the dgl.dataloading.Dataloader class.

    When you attempt to use a graph with a non-contiguous or view tensors for edata or ndata, aDGLError will occur.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 29, 2025.
content here