The NVIDIA JAX Release 26.02 is made up of two container images available on NGC : JAX and MaxText.



Contents of the JAX container

This container image contains the complete source for the following software:

JAX: /opt/jax

XLA: /opt/xla

Flax: /opt/flax

TransformerEngine: /opt/transformer-engine

The MaxText container image is based on the JAX container. Additionally, it includes:

MaxText: /opt/maxtext

The JAX runtime package jaxlib is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/jaxlib) in the container image.

Versions of packages included in both of these containers:

CUDA 13.1.U1 Please refer to the CUDA DL 26.02 release notes section for the list of libraries inherited from the CUDA container.



Driver Requirements

Release 26.02 is based on CUDA 13.1 U1 (Toolkit) which requires CUDA Driver release 590.48. Please refer to the latest Drivers and CTK support table for additional information.

For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



This JAX release includes the following key features and enhancements.

The current release is based on JAX 0.9.0.1 and CUDA 13.1 U1

The JAX Toolbox projects focus on achieving the best performance and convergence on NVIDIA Ampere, Hopper, and Blackwell architecture families and provide the latest deep learning models and scripts for training and fine-tuning. These examples are tested against a nightly CI as well as each NGC container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time.



In addition to projects, JAX Toolbox includes nightly containers for libraries across the JAX ecosystem.

Container Type Image URI jax - ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:jax-YYYY-MM-DD maxtext LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:maxtext-YYYY-MM-DD equinox layer library ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:equinox-YYYY-MM-DD axlearn LLM framework ghcr.io/nvidia/jax:axlearn-YYYY-MM-DD

Known Issues