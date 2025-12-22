PyTorch Release 25.12

The NVIDIA container image for this PyTorch release is available on NGC .



Contents of the PyTorch container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment ( /usr/local/lib/python3.12/dist-packages/torch ) in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 25.12 is based on CUDA 13.1.0 . For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

PyTorch container image version 25.12 is based on 2.10.0a0+b4e4ee81d3 .

container image version 25.12 is based on . torch.cuda.MemPool() API is no longer experimental and is stable. It enables mixing multiple CUDA system allocators in the same PyTorch program.

Starting from the 25.03 release, the PyTorch container has implemented a pip constraints file at /etc/pip/constraint.txt. This file specifies the versions of all python packages used during the PyTorch container creation, and is included to prevent unintentional overwriting of any of the project's dependencies. To install a different version of one of the packages constrained here, the file /etc/pip/constraint.txt within the container must be modified. Simply remove the version constraints for any packages that you want to overwrite, keeping in mind that any other versions than those specified in the constraint file have not been fully tested in the container.

Announcements

Effective with the 25.09 release, the RAPIDS libraries are no longer pre-installed in the container. To add RAPIDS to your environment, please follow the official RAPIDS Installation Guide .

. The 25.08 release is the last container with the RAPIDS suite of libraries.

Starting from the 25.03 release, the PyTorch container has implemented a pip constraints file at /etc/pip/constraint.txt .

. Starting with the 25.01 release, the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework containers are optimized for Blackwell GPU architectures.

Volta GPU compute architecture support is discontinued starting with the 25.01 release. For containers that are tested on Volta GPU please refer to NVIDIA AI Enterprise .

. Starting with the 24.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release ships with TensorRT Model Optimizer , use pip list |grep modelopt to check version details.

, use to check version details. Starting with the 24.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release builds pytorch with cuSPARSELt turned-on, similar to stock PyTorch.

Starting with the 24.03 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release provides access to lightning-thunder (/opt/pytorch/lightning-thunder).

(/opt/pytorch/lightning-thunder). Starting with the 23.11 release, NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch containers supporting iGPU architectures are published, and able to run on Jetson devices. Please refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container .

for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container Starting with the 23.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework containers are no longer tested on Pascal GPU architectures.

Transformer Engine is a library for accelerating Transformer models on NVIDIA GPUs. It includes support for 8-bit floating point (FP8) precision on Hopper GPUs which provides better training and inference performance with lower memory utilization. Transformer Engine also includes a collection of highly optimized modules for popular Transformer architectures and an automatic mixed precision-like API that can be used seamlessly with your PyTorch code.

Deep learning framework containers 19.11 and later include experimental support for Singularity v3.0. Starting with the 22.11 PyTorch NGC container, miniforge is removed and all Python packages are installed in the default Python environment. In case you depend on Conda-specific packages, which might not be available on PyPI, we recommend building these packages from source. A workaround is to manually install a Conda package manager, and add the conda path to your PYTHONPATH for example, using export PYTHONPATH="/opt/conda/lib/python3.10/site-packages" if your Conda package manager was installed in /opt/conda .

if your Conda package manager was installed in . Starting with the 24.05 release, torchtext and torchdata have been removed in the NGC PyTorch container.

NVIDIA PyTorch Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, PyTorch, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for PyTorch. For earlier container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.

Automatic Mixed Precision (AMP)

Automatic Mixed Precision (AMP) for PyTorch is available in this container through the native implementation (torch.cuda.amp). AMP enables users to try mixed precision training by adding only three lines of Python to an existing FP32 (default) script. AMP will select an optimal set of operations to cast to FP16. FP16 operations require 2X reduced memory bandwidth (resulting in a 2X speedup for bandwidth-bound operations like most pointwise ops) and 2X reduced memory storage for intermediates (reducing the overall memory consumption of your model). Additionally, GEMMs and convolutions with FP16 inputs can run on Tensor Cores, which provide an 8X increase in computational throughput over FP32 arithmetic.

APEX AMP is included to support models that currently rely on it, but torch.cuda.amp is the future-proof alternative and offers a number of advantages over APEX AMP.

Guidance and examples demonstrating torch.cuda.amp can be found here.

can be found here. APEX AMP examples can be found here.

For more information about AMP, see the Training With Mixed Precision Guide.



torch.cuda.MemPool() enables usage of multiple CUDA system allocators in the same PyTorch program. Following is an example that enables NVLink Sharp (NVLS) reductions for part of a PyTorch program, by using ncclMemAlloc allocator, and user buffer registration using ncclCommRegister.

Copy Copied! # Get a machine that has NVSwitch, e.g. a DGX H200, and run with upstream nightly binaries. # Note that we need at least 4 GPUs for NVLS reduction. # Run with NCCL_ALGO=NVLS NCCL_DEBUG=INFO NCCL_DEBUG_SUBSYS=NVLS torchrun --nproc-per-node 4 nvls_reduction.py # Note that NCCL_ALGO=NVLS is to force the usage of NVLS for this demo. You will see # "NCCL INFO rank 0 successfully local-registered" in the nccl debug output. It indicates that NVLS is being # used. Without NCCL_ALGO set, NCCL will use heuristics to decide whether to run with NVLS or not. import os import torch import torch.distributed as dist from torch.cuda.memory import CUDAPluggableAllocator from torch.distributed.distributed_c10d import _get_default_group from torch.utils import cpp_extension # create allocator nccl_allocator_source = """ #include <nccl.h> #include <iostream> extern "C" { void* nccl_alloc_plug(size_t size, int device, void* stream) { std::cout << "Using ncclMemAlloc" << std::endl; void* ptr; ncclResult_t err = ncclMemAlloc(&ptr, size); return ptr; } void nccl_free_plug(void* ptr, size_t size, int device, void* stream) { std::cout << "Using ncclMemFree" << std::endl; ncclResult_t err = ncclMemFree(ptr); } } """ nccl_allocator_libname = "nccl_allocator" nccl_allocator = torch.utils.cpp_extension.load_inline( name=nccl_allocator_libname, cpp_sources=nccl_allocator_source, with_cuda=True, extra_ldflags=["-lnccl"], verbose=True, build_directory="./", is_python_module=False, ) allocator = CUDAPluggableAllocator( f"./{nccl_allocator_libname}.so", "nccl_alloc_plug", "nccl_free_plug" ).allocator() # setup distributed rank = int(os.getenv("RANK")) local_rank = int(os.getenv("LOCAL_RANK")) world_size = int(os.getenv("WORLD_SIZE")) torch.cuda.set_device(local_rank) dist.init_process_group(backend="nccl") device = torch.device(f"cuda:{local_rank}") default_pg = _get_default_group() backend = default_pg._get_backend(device) # create pool pool = torch.cuda.MemPool(allocator) with torch.cuda.use_mem_pool(pool): # tensor gets allocated with ncclMemAlloc passed in the pool tensor = torch.arange(1024 * 1024 * 2, device=device) print(f"tensor ptr on rank {rank} is {hex(tensor.data_ptr())}") # register user buffers using ncclCommRegister (called under the hood) backend.register_mem_pool(pool) # Collective uses Zero Copy NVLS dist.all_reduce(tensor[0:4]) torch.cuda.synchronize() print(tensor[0:4]) # release memory to system del tensor, del pool





