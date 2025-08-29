The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 18.03, is available.



Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in /opt/mxnet . It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.03 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.

NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 18.03 is based on Apache MXNet 1.1.0.

Incorporated all upstream changes from the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet main branch, specifically, PR 9749.

Added compute-graph optimizations for improved ResNet performance.

Latest version of cuBLAS 9.0.333

Latest version of cuDNN 7.1.1

Ubuntu 16.04 with February 2018 updates

Starting with the next major version of CUDA release, we will no longer provide Python 2 containers and will only maintain Python 3 containers.



Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

