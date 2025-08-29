Release 18.02
The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 18.02, is available.
NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 18.02 is based on Apache MXNet 1.1.0.
Contents of Optimized Deep Learning Framework container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in
/opt/mxnet. It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04
Note:
Container image
18.02-py2contains Python 2.7;
18.02-py3contains Python 3.5.
- NVIDIA CUDA 9.0.176 including:
- CUDA® Basic Linear Algebra Subroutines library™ (cuBLAS) 9.0.282 Patch 2 which is installed by default
- cuBLAS 9.0.234 Patch 1 as a debian file. Installing Patch 1 by issuing the
dpkg -i /opt/cuda-cublas-9-0_9.0.234-1_amd64.debcommand is the workaround for the known issue described below.
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 7.0.5
- NCCL 2.1.2 (optimized for NVLink™ )
- ONNX exporter 0.1 for CNN classification models
Note:
The ONNX exporter is being continuously improved. You can try the latest changes by pulling from the main branch.
- Amazon Labs Sockeye sequence-to-sequence framework 1.17.0 (for machine translation)
Driver Requirements
Release 18.02 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.
Key Features and Enhancements
This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Latest version of cuBLAS
- Ubuntu 16.04 with January 2018 updates
Known Issues
cuBLAS 9.0.282 regresses RNN seq2seq FP16 performance for a small subset of input sizes. This issue should be fixed in the next update. As a workaround, install cuBLAS 9.0.234 Patch 1 by issuing the
dpkg -i /opt/cuda-cublas-9-0_9.0.234-1_amd64.deb command.