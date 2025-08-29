The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 18.02, is available.

NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 18.02 is based on Apache MXNet 1.1.0.



Contents of Optimized Deep Learning Framework container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in /opt/mxnet . It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.02 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Latest version of cuBLAS

Ubuntu 16.04 with January 2018 updates

Known Issues