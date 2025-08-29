Release 17.11
The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 17.11, is available.
NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 17.11 is based on Apache MXNet 0.12.0.
Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in
/opt/mxnet. It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04
- NVIDIA CUDA 9.0.176 including CUDA® Basic Linear Algebra Subroutines library™ (cuBLAS) 9.0.234
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 7.0.4
- NCCL 2.1.2 (optimized for NVLink™ )
Driver Requirements
Release 17.11 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.
Key Features and Enhancements
This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Added Sockeye to the container, including NCCL
kvstoreoption
- Enabled
mx.sym.batch_dotto use FP16
- Latest version of CUDA
- Latest version of cuDNN
- Latest version of NCCL
- Ubuntu 16.04 with October 2017 updates
Known Issues
There are no known issues in this release.