The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 17.11, is available.

NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 17.11 is based on Apache MXNet 0.12.0.



Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in /opt/mxnet . It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 17.11 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Added Sockeye to the container, including NCCL kvstore option

option Enabled mx.sym.batch_dot to use FP16

to use FP16 Latest version of CUDA

Latest version of cuDNN

Latest version of NCCL

Ubuntu 16.04 with October 2017 updates

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

