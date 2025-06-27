CUDA DL Release 25.06

The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning, release 25.06, is available on NGC .

.

The container includes the following (not a complete list):

Driver Requirements

Release 25.06 is based on CUDA 12.9.1 . For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04 .

Announcements

Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime

Known Issues