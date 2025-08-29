PyTorch Release 17.07
The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 17.07, is available.
PyTorch container image version 17.07 is based on PyTorch 0.1.12.
Contents of PyTorch
This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in
/opt/pytorch. It is pre-built and installed into the
/usr/local/[bin,share,lib] directories in the container image.
The container also includes the following:
- Ubuntu 16.04
- NVIDIA CUDA® 8.0.61.2 including CUDA® Basic Linear Algebra Subroutines library™ (cuBLAS) Patch 2
- NVIDIA CUDA® Deep Neural Network library™ (cuDNN) 6.0.21
- NVIDIA® Collective Communications Library ™ (NCCL) 2.0.3 (optimized for NVLink™ )
Key Features and Enhancements
This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- Support for advanced tensor indexing
- Support multi-node or multi-process mode on the same node
- Support for double backward for most functions, including convolution
- Ubuntu 16.04 with June 2017 updates
Known Issues
There are no known issues in this release.