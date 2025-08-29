The NVIDIA container image of PyTorch, release 17.07, is available.

PyTorch container image version 17.07 is based on PyTorch 0.1.12.



Contents of PyTorch

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is pre-built and installed into the /usr/local/[bin,share,lib] directories in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Support for advanced tensor indexing

Support multi-node or multi-process mode on the same node

Support for double backward for most functions, including convolution

Ubuntu 16.04 with June 2017 updates

Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

