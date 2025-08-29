The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 18.01, is available.

NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet container image version 18.01 is based on Apache MXNet 1.0.0.



Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in /opt/mxnet . It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.01 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Addition of Python 3 package

Enhanced-performance cuDNN-based batched 1D convolutions (merged to upstream)

Added MxNet-to-ONNX exporter for classification of CNN models (tested with LeNet-5, ResNet-50, etc.).

exporter for classification of CNN models (tested with LeNet-5, ResNet-50, etc.). Added the Sockeye sequence-to-sequence framework, along with a German-to-English translation model, based on the WMT’15 dataset and translation task. This model's launch script should reproduce the OpenNMT reference model when trained until convergence.

Latest version of cuBLAS

Latest version of cuDNN

Latest version of NCCL

Ubuntu 16.04 with December 2017 updates

cuBLAS 9.0.282 regresses RNN seq2seq FP16 performance for a small subset of input sizes. As a workaround, revert back to the 17.12 container.

